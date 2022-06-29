Blink-182 Drummer Travis Barker Rushed To A Los Angeles Hospital

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Travis Barker, the drummer for the alt-rock band Blink-182 has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles with an undisclosed medical condition.

According to celebrity news site TMZ, Barker was rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas on Tuesday morning and later transported via ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

It is unclear what medical challenges Barker is facing, but shortly before his hospitalization, Barker tweeted, “God save me.” It is not known if the post was a plea for help from the divine, or a reference to a song he recently collaborated on with his son, Landon Barker, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Raising further concern for Barker, his daughter, Alabama Barker took to social media to request that his friends and fans “please send your prayers.”

Barker, who is 46, has suffered from health problems in the past. He was hospitalized in 2018 with blood clots. In 2008, he was seriously injured in a plane crash that left him with 3rd degree burns over 65% of his body and underwent numerous surguries while recovering.

More recently, Barker has been in the public eye following his marriage to reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian and his performance at the 94th Academy Awards.