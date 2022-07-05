Royal Arena Tour Stop Canceled for Harry Styles After Shooting

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (CelebrityAccess) – Ex-One Directioner, Harry Styles had his Royal Arena gig canceled after a mass shooting at a nearby shopping center. The show, scheduled to take place on Sunday (July 3) was sold-out as part of his “Love on Tour” and evacuated shortly before Styles was set to take the stage.

Three people were killed and several others injured in a mass shooting Sunday at Field’s, a shopping center in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. Styles was set to perform nearby, but called the show-off, citing the tragedy that had just happened.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” Styles tweeted. “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other.”

The BBC reports that two 17-year-old Danish citizens and a 47-year-old Russian were killed in the “random” attack. Police say that at least 30 people were injured in total. A 22-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder. The Danish police said the suspect had mental health issues and there’s no indication that the shooting was based on race or gender.

Pearl Jam’s performance at the arena tomorrow night is still currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.