Meow Wolf and Live Nation Announce Vortex 2022 With New Venue and Location

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) – Meow Wolf’s Vortex Festival is officially headed to Denver. The event, which originated in Taos, NM is produced alongside a partnership with Live Nation (LN) and will take place August 5 – 7. Organizers have also announced a huge lineup, with headliners Neil Frances, Duke Dumont, Toro y Moi, 100 gecs, and more.

Didi Bethurum, Meow Wolf’s VP of Marketing told the Santa Fe Reporter that they’ve relocated because their audience is getting bigger. This year’s festival will feature two stages, live performances, food and drink trucks, and experiential art installations, among other interactive experiences.

Vortex 2022 will be held in a new, open-air downtown Denver venue called The Junk Yard, a transformed scrap metal yard turned multifaceted musical festival site. The new venue will undergo a dramatic metamorphosis to become another world for Vortex 2022 — a transition that is common for many Meow Wolf events and activations. The Junk Yard is located at 2323 W. Mulberry Place, Denver.

“We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver,” said Live Nation Colorado’s president, Eric Piritt.

Single-day tickets start at $69.50, three-day passes start at $198.75, and VIP tickets start at $129 and include a reserved VIP premium viewing area, private bar, and restrooms. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.