Connecticut Rock Quintet – Goose Announces The Dripfield Fall Tour

CONNECTICUT (CelebrityAccess) – Connecticut rock quintet Goose, following the release of their critically-applauded studio album Dripfield, will embark on a twelve-date tour this fall. The band is coming off a summer complete with a pair of sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall and an appearance from Phish lead singer, Trey Anastasio, the band will visit theaters and festivals for the fall.

Tickets for all non-festival dates will be available through a presale lottery, which began Tuesday (July 19) and runs through Wednesday (July 20). The general public sale begins Friday (July 22). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

Dripfield, released June 24 on No Coincidence Records is the band’s third official studio album and was produced and engineered by D. James Goodwin (Bob Weir, Kevin Morby) at The ISOKON in Woodstock, NY. The album’s four singles, “Borne,” “Hungersite,” “Dripfield,” and “Arrow,” each arrived with an official music video.

Dripfield hit numerous Billboard Charts with Top New Artist Albums (#2), Heatseekers Chart (#3), Vinyl Albums Chart (#13), and Total Album Sales (#21).

Goose’s summer began with a string of festival sets at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Peach Music Festival, and more. On July 27th, the band will rebroadcast sets from Boston Calling (recorded 5/27) and Bonnaroo (recorded 6/17) on their YouTube channel.

Dripfield Fall Tour 2022

9/29 – Richmond, VA – The National

9/30 – Richmond, VA – The National

10/1 – Atlanta, GA – Pullman Yards

10/2 – Atlanta, GA – Pullman Yards

10/4 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/6 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

10/7 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

10/7-10/9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10/11 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre

10/13 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

10/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

10/15 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10/14-10/16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Goose (L-R): Trevor Weekz, Peter Anspach, Rick Mitarotonda, Jeff Arevalo, Ben Atkind.

Photo: Pooneh Ghana