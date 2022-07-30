Stabbing Westward Lead Singer, Christopher Hall Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

(CelebrityAccess) – Stabbing Westward vocalist Christopher Hall revealed via his Facebook page on July 27 that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. The rock-industrial band has canceled their remaining tour dates.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone who made travel plans to see us in August and September. We’ve had to put those shows on hold while I deal with a serious health issue. I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. Prognosis is really good, but it’s going to involve a couple of surgeries and six to eight weeks of chemo and radiation.”

He added, “So, unfortunately, I won’t be singing anytime soon. I’m hoping to be feeling more human by Halloween and have my voice back by Christmas.”

The band recently released Chasing Ghosts, their first full-length album since the release of Stabbing Westward in 2001.