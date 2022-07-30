Colombian Singer Shakira Facing 8 Year Prison Term if Convicted of Tax Fraud

MADRID, SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – Colombian singer Shakira, 45 (born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll) has been charged with failing to pay the Spanish government $15 million in taxes for the years 2012 – 2014.

As reported by NRP, the indictment details six charges against the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer. Reuters has reported that Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an eight-year prison sentence if she’s convicted. Earlier this week, Shakira rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close the case, opting to go to trial. A date has not been set.

Representatives from Shakira’s camp told People that Shakira “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.” The publicists went on to accuse the Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights.

Prosecutors in Barcelona allege the singer, who has sold 80 million records worldwide, spent more than half of both 2012 and 2014 in Spain and is required to pay taxes to the country. She states that she spent the majority of that time as a resident of the Bahamas and that she’s made no effort to hide her income, citing any misunderstandings as a “difference in criteria,” according to the documents obtained by El Pais.

The latest development comes on the heels of Shakira and her partner, FC Barcelona player, Gerard Pique announcing in June that they are taking time apart. They share two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.