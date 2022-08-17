Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Adds Travis Barker, Liam Gallagher, Shane Hawkins and More With Paramount+ Set to Livestream

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family announced on June 8, 2022, two tribute concerts for late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on March 25. The concerts will take place September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 stateside at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

It was announced today (August 17) that Paramount+ will live stream the concert honoring the fallen drummer. The announcement also included a list of those attending the show, which had not been announced before today.

The new list of figures set to appear during the event includes Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich, and Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane, who performed Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” as a tribute to his late father at a block party in July.

Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, and Wolfgang Van Halen are also set to contribute to the event, along with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

“Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and Events at Paramount and chief content officer of music at Paramount+. “Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.”

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be captured live at 11:30 EST on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. Joel Gallen will direct the telecast.