Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Announces Their 100 Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum plans to mark its centennial anniversary next year with the launch of “Coliseum Forever,” with a series of events that includes concerts, sports competitions, and more.

“It is such an honor to be welcoming in this centennial anniversary at the LA Coliseum,” said George Pla, President of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission. “We are delighted to continue the legacy of this historic venue and are looking forward to what’s to come.”

In addition, Los Angeles Coliseum will memorialize notable stories and figures from the stadium’s history through centennial programming such as legacy videos, community stories, academic initiatives, historical commendations and much more.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to celebrate 100 years of storied operations,” said Dan Stimmler, Vice President, USC Auxiliary Services and COO of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. “From being the home turf of the incredible USC Trojans to hosting endless awe-inspiring events, our historic venue has seen it all. We are thrilled to continue celebrating diversity, creativity, inclusivity and artistic excellence as we come into this great milestone and welcome in the next 100.”

Rammstein in September

The 2022 USC Trojans home football games, including the anticipated match-up against Notre Dame in November

East LA Classic High School Football Games in October

Kx5 with Kaskade and deadmau5 in December

The return of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash in February 2023

SuperMotocross World Championship in October 2023

The 2023 USC Trojans football season, including the awaited match-up against UCLA