Major Renovations Underway For Crypto.com Arena And L.A. LIVE’s Xbox Plaza

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG announced plans for a major renovation of their Los Angeles flagship properties, Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE’s Xbox Plaza.

The comprehensive multi-million-dollar refurb, which launched this summer, will touch on virtually all aspects of the properties, AEG said.

“Crypto.com Arena is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we are incredibly proud of the role it continues to play in creating some of the most memorable moments in sports and entertainment. Since its opening, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that the venue remains state-of-the-art, while consistently creating a world-class event and fan experience. The investment in these renovations demonstrates the ongoing commitment of AEG, the Lakers and the Kings to deliver the best experiences for all of our fans, partners, artists and teams,” said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO, AEG.

A revamp of City View Terrace with indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment offerings overlooking the skyline of downtown Los Angeles.

The addition of a multi-level Tunnel Club with new hospitality spaces and a new event level viewing area that offers season ticket members and other VIP guests a personal backstage window.

An expanded and upgraded chairman’s club for select season ticket members and VIP guests, providing fans with an upgraded experience before, during, and after events.

The addition of new suites on the main concourse, expanding premium seating offerings at the arena.

A redesign of the Impact Sports Bar & Grill on the Main Concourse that includes new menus.

Upgrades to the main concourse, including a new entry.

Upgrades to the upper level concourse, including new food concessions and other fan-facing retail offerings.

A redesign of the dining areas in the Yaamava’ and Lexus Clubs, as well as other hospitality spaces.

A refresh of the arena’s Premium and Suite Level Entrances, Concourses.

The upgrade also include plans for a renovation of the locker rooms for the L.A. Kings, the Lakers and Sparks and the addition of new LED screens and ribbon boards on the upper and lower bowl seating areas.

“The wide-ranging renovations to the arena and Xbox Plaza will provide fans with entirely new ways to experience their favorite sports and music events,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE. “In addition to creating new and refreshed hospitality options and spaces on multiple levels throughout the arena, nearly all public and backstage areas of Crypto.com Arena will be included in this transformative project. When the wide-ranging renovations are completed, guests, players and fans of the Kings, Lakers and Sparks, and performers coming to Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE will all experience new offerings.”

AEG Worldwide also announced plans for an expansion of L.A. LIVE’s Xbox Plaza, further connecting the event space with the arena. The upgrades include two new state-of-the-art electronic outdoor marquees featuring the latest in LED and video technology.

“This renovation represents an exciting opportunity that will allow us to reimagine the premium experience for our guests with the creation of new premium inventory inside of our building,” said Michele Kajiwara, Senior Vice President, Premium & Events Business at Crypto.com Arena. “We look forward to bringing even more value and unforgettable fan experiences to both our new and existing premium members as we embark on this project and the next phase of Crypto.com Arena’s incredible legacy together.”

Dan Meis and Ron Turner, the original architects of the arena, are overseeing the redesign.

“It was a dream come true that we were able to convince Dan and Ron, who now work at two unaffiliated firms, to come together again to enhance their incredible original design and vision,” added Kevin Rieger, Project Manager and Sr. Vice President, Real Estate Development, AEG. “Bringing them back will help ensure that the arena’s unrivaled character and ambiance will continue and that every detail will be designed to enhance the guest experience in an authentic way.”

The phased renovation project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024, with some of the upgrades planned to be ready for the 2022-2023 NBA and NHL seasons.