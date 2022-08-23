Glendale And ASM Global Announce A New Naming Rights Deal For Desert Diamond Arena

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global and Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment announced a deal that will see the City of Glendale’s 18,000-seat entertainment venue formerly known as the Gila River Arena renamed as the Desert Diamond Arena.

The decade-long naming rights deal for the arena, which anchors Glendale’s Sports and Entertainment District, marks the start of an expanded partnership with ASM Global that will see an expanded slate of headline events, interconnected promotions, special offers and other amenities at the facility.

Under the ASM Global aegis, the arena revealed a lineup of concerts and events for 2022 that includes performances Alan Jackson, Roger Waters, Professional Bull Rider Teams, Pepe Aguilar and Ateez. Additional headline acts have already been secured for 2023, including Rage Against the Machine and Carrie Underwood, ASM Global said.

“Desert Diamond Casinos has always been committed to building a successful West Valley community with diverse entertainment options. It just made sense to connect our capabilities with our neighbors at ASM Global and the City of Glendale so we can deliver the best possible experience for all of our guests. We appreciate the vision of Glendale leaders in establishing a thriving sports and entertainment district where all of us can succeed together,” said Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.

“This is about much more than changing the name of the arena. Strengthening our relationship with Desert Diamond Casinos through this new agreement will allow us to go further than ever before in delivering the highest level of entertainment experiences to our guests. With the City of Glendale, this partnership is more than the sum of its parts; and we are excited to move forward with this new opportunity,” said Jason Oberlander, chief commercial officer for ASM Global

Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers adds, “The exciting news about the naming rights agreement is a big win for Glendale and the West Valley. Desert Diamond Casinos are leaders in entertainment; job creation; and driving increased business for retail, hotels and restaurants. It is a perfect fit for their brand to be extended to our Arena. We are proud of the strong partnership between the Tohono O’odham Nation and our community.”

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.