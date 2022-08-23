Sean Stevens Named VP Of A&R And Head of Research & Analytics At Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records announced that Sean Stevens has been promoted to Vice President of A&R and Head of Research & Analytics at the label.

Based in Los Angeles at Warner Records headquarters, Stevens will report to Co-Chairman and CEO, Aaron Bay-Schuck.

Stevens joined Warner Records in 2018 as Director of A&R Analysis before being promoted to Senior Director in 2020. During his tenure at Warner, he has worked with a range of the label’s artists roster, including Teddy Swims, Ricky Montgomery, Ezekiel, MyKey, Sombr, Bktherula, XIX.

“Sean’s incredible taste and creative instincts matched with his ability to mine meaningful insights from a mountain of data, makes him a truly well-rounded A&R exec,” said Bay-Schuck. “He’s helped bring bold, original talent into the Warner fold and he cares deeply about the artist development process once an artist walks through our doors. I’m very pleased to announce this well-earned promotion.”

“The last four years have been the most rewarding of my career, and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together for our artists,” added Stevens. “Thank you to Aaron and Tom (Corson) for this opportunity. I’m grateful to be starting this next phase of my career with the same great team.”