Newport’s PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Has a New Name – MegaCorp Pavilion

NEWPORT, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation is getting a new name. MegaCorp Logistics announced Monday (August 22) the purchase of the venue’s naming rights. It will now be called MegaCorp Pavilion, according to the company’s tweet on Monday.

MegaCorp Logistics announced today the exclusive naming rights for the venue formerly known as PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION. It will now be known as MegaCorp Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/XaUZgcmN1D — MegaCorp Pavilion (@MegaCorPavilion) August 22, 2022

Earlier this year, MegaCorp moved its Cincinnati office to the Ovation on the River community development in Newport, KY. With the new office adjacent to the venue, the company believes the partnership with venue owners PromoWest and AEG Presents will aid in achieving its goal of doubling its operation team, said Bob Klare, president of MegaCorp Logistics.

“Their proximity to the venue and enthusiasm perfectly aligns with our goals and mission. We look forward to a great, long-term partnership as we approach the first anniversary of the opening of our state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor venue,” said PromoWest Productions CEO and AEG Presents Regional Vice President Scott Stienecker.

The newly named MegaCorp Pavilion hosts over 100 shows and events per year. As the area’s first indoor/outdoor concert venue, it has hosted notable performances from The Killers, Jelly Roll, and more. Upcoming performances include The 1975, AWOLNATION, and Marc Rebillet.