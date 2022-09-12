Tenille Townes Takes Home Four Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards

CALGARY (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) celebrated the 40th Annual CCMA Awards Sunday (September 11) at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary’s own Tenille Townes owned the night with four award wins, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year and Spotify Female Artist of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

Townes also celebrated wins in the Album of the Year (Masquerades), Songwriter of the Year, and Single of the Year categories.

Taking home the title of Male Artist of the Year, Dallas Smith also celebrated when he earned the Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice Award. His win was preceded by The Reklaws celebrating a second Group or Duo of the Year win. The evening was rounded out with Andrew Hyatt earning his first-ever CCMA Award in the Rising Star category.

Entertainer of the Year

Tenille Townes

Album of the Year

Masquerades — Tenille Townes

Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice

Dallas Smith

Spotify Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year

The Reklaws

Male Artist of the Year

Dallas Smith

Single of the Year

“Girl Who Didn’t Care” — Tenille Townes

Rising Star

Andrew Hyatt

For more information regarding the Canadian Country Music Association and the full list of 2022 CCMA Awards winners, click here for their official website.