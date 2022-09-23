Rob Stratton Named DIrector, Visual and Media Rights at Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Rob Stratton has been appointed director of visual and media (V&M) rights at Sony Music Publishing UK (SMP UK).

In this role, Stratton will be responsible for working with broadcasters and media production companies and will be the primary POC for SMP’s UK V&M clients. He will also be supporting Senior Vice President (SVP) Cathy Merenda and the greater visual and media rights team in the US.

Stratton joined (SMP) as a promotions executive in 2014, where he later took on his most recent position in the V&M rights department. He has worked on a large number of the company’s deals with All3Media, Mattel, Entertainment One and many more.

“I am delighted to continue my journey with Sony Music Publishing in this new role,” Stratton said. “Together with our exceptional teams both in the UK and the US, I look forward to delivering new opportunities for our V&M rights clients and driving our business forward.”

SMP President and co-managing Director, UK, SVP International David Ventura and co-managing director, UK Tim Major said: “We met Rob over a decade ago when he first joined EMI Music Publishing and are thrilled to see him develop into the outstanding executive he is. V&M rights is such a crucial part of our business and Rob has played an imperative role in growing this department. His knowledge, expertise and meticulous attention to detail when working with partners and clients make him a natural candidate for this role. We are so happy Rob will be leading the V&M department here in the UK.”

Merenda said: “Rob is an excellent fit for this role, and I am delighted to be working alongside him to deliver a superior level of service to SMP’s V&M rights clients.”