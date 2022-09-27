Nederlander Concerts Announces Key Promotions In Their Executive And Talent Buying Teams

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nederlander Concerts announced a shakeup of their executive and talent buying teams with a series of key promotions, including Jordan Harding to Senior Vice President, Nederlander Concerts and ongoing General Manager of City National Grove of Anaheim; Mike Goldsmith, Eric Milhouse and Shane Shuhart to Vice Presidents, Booking and Event Programming; and Cindy Huang to Senior Director of Booking.

“These promotions are well-deserved and a testament to the incredible work from Jordan, Mike, Eric, Shane and Cindy. Their roles are critical as we look forward to expanding our bookings across new venues while continuing to work with our core venues and others with which we have long-standing relationships. We’re happy to be able to acknowledge them and know that they will continue to thrive as we move forward as an organization.”

Jordan Harding, who previously served as VP of Entertainment Strategy at the Prudential Center in Newark, joined Nederlander Concerts in 2018 as General Manager of the organization’s flagship City National Grove of Anaheim, where he oversees business operations and develops new revenue opportunities for the theater. Under his leadership, the venue saw what the company describes as “substantial growth” and presented its first outdoor concerts drawing more than 10,000 fans.

Mike Goldsmith brings more than two decades of relevant experience to his new role, including stints as Director of Touring with AEG Live Touring/Concerts West and Project Manager for Live Nation Touring. He joined the Nederlander team in 2011 as Director of Talent and oversaw the multi-million dollar concert budget of City National Grove of Anaheim with Jordan. During the pandemic, he spearheaded successful shows at Drive-In OC, including with Jason Mraz, and oversaw sold out shows at multiple venues during the post-COVID revival of the concert industry.

Eric Milhouse, who was named Vice President Booking and Event Programming, joined Team Nederlander in 2016 as Director of Talent, programming and producing at Nederlander’s key venues and served as point director of talent in San Jose at the San Jose Civic and Center for Performing Arts San Jose, as well as third-party facilities. Before Nederlander, he served as Talent Buyer with Goldenvoice programming talent for Club Nokia (now The Novo), and The Fox Theater Pomona. He also served as Talent Buyer for Belly Up Solana Beach, and The Glass House Concert Hall in Pomona.

A longtime industry veteran, Shane Shuhart first joined Nederlander in 2008, taking on booking and promotional duties at City National Grove of Anaheim, Viejas’ Concerts in the Park, Greek Theatre, as well as Nederlander’s additional venues and third party facilities throughout the Western United States. After a hiatus from the company when he instead toiled at Live Nation, he returned to the Nederlander fold in 2017, overseeing programming at venues across the country in addition to focusing on Nederlander’s core venues, including the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, San Jose Civic, City National Grove of Anaheim, Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, and Heart Health Park in Sacramento, along with third-party facilities.

Cindy Huang, who was named Senior Director of Booking, started at Nederlander as an intern in 2011 but quickly landed a full-time gig with the company as a talent buying assistant before she subsequently promoted to Junior Talent Buyer followed by Senior Booking Coordinator. In 2016, she booked her first show, Darren Criss at the Crest and in 2017, she booked Trevor Noah for a sold-out show at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. Since then, she has expanded her focus to bookings nationwide, including collaborating with Eric Milhouse to secure A.R. Rahman at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.