Paramore Responds To Alleged Assaults That Took Place During Their SLC Performance

MAGNA, Utah (CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Paramore issued a statement condemning “violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind” after a man allegedly assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple, during the band’s show at The Great Saltair on October 4th.

In the statement released after the show, Paramore said: “After last night’s show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage. A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.”

“We did not realize this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from stage. Had we seen any of this happening, we would have stopped the show until the situation was under control.”

“Paramore does not condone violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows.”

“To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry. “We hope you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated.”

“To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that, do not come.”

The concert, which took place at The Great Saltair in Magna, was the second show of Paramore’s current North American tour. They are next scheduled to perform on Thursday at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.

A rep for the venue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.