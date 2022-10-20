Salt Lick Incubator Announces Grants for Emerging Musicians With T. Bone Burnett, Jon Batiste, and More on the Board

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) – A new Boston-based non-profit, Salt Lick Incubator, is aiming to support “diverse, emerging musicians” with no-strings-attached grants and collaboration opportunities, seeking out artists who want to pursue their careers in music and would like to be a part of something bigger.

With a focus on R&B, singer/songwriters, Americana, bluegrass, folk, and their Latin and African roots, Salt Lick Incubator offers microgrants of $5-15k per artist. The financial help will aid in covering everything from studio time, pressing vinyl, producing videos, tour support, marketing, and more with the artist retaining all rights.

Led by Roger Brown (former president of Berklee College of Music), Liza Levy (former Rounder Records & UMG exec), and Jennifer Roe, the non-profit also has a star-studded advisory board, including Harvey Mason Jr, T Bone Burnett, Jon Batiste, Patrice Rushen, Claude Kelly, Alison Brown, and Will Wells.

“We believe in the power of music to inspire, transform, soothe, provoke, and give expression to our deepest aspirations and hopes,” says Brown. “We also honor the artists who are committed to join the tradition of the griots and troubadours who give us these musical gifts. Music is one of the most powerful tools we have to help people understand, hear, and embrace one another.”

Burnett adds, “I’m delighted to be part of helping the next generation of music-makers bring their gifts to us all. The sacred, timeless act of making music is the way we nourish ourselves and rejuvenate the soul. It is the source of our connection and commitment to one another.”

Salt Lick will also hold songwriter/artist retreats, put on live performances and facilitate artist-led group meetings with managers, agents, and labels.

Hosted by grant awardee and songwriter Beane Hepler, a YouTube series is in the works, which will feature weekly episodes with fellow micro-grant recipients and national artists.

Upcoming sessions will feature Lizzy McAlpine, Old Crow Medicine Show, Gaby Moreno, Dustbowl Revival, Sierra Hull, Aoife O’Donovan, and India Carney.