Two Familes of Astroworld Festival Victims Reach Settlements With Live Nation & Travis Scott

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) – A settlement agreement has been reached with the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old Washington state man who was killed during the 2021 Astroworld Festival.

On Thursday (October 20), lead counsel Tony Buzbee (The Buzbee Law) announced the claims brought by the family of Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled, as confirmed to numerous news outlets. Buzbee said, “The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

The settlement announcement comes almost a year after the November 5, 2021, tragedy on the grounds of the former Astroworld amusement park, where more than 50,000 people were in attendance for Scott’s annual festival event.

When the 31-year old rapper took the stage for his headlining set, it caused a massive crowd surge that left attendees unable to breath and trampled to death. A plethora of lawsuits were filed in the Harris County courts in the tragedy’s aftermath, in which three of the people tramped to death were minors, inclusive of a 9-year old boy.

Houston news station, KTRK, citing sources that wished to remain anonymous, and The Houston Chronicle both report that the case involving 16-year old Brianna Rodriguez, a Houston Heights High School student was also settled. Like the Acosta suit, the details of the deal have not been revealed.

Complex reports that a source closest to Scott said that “no member of Travis” team has participated in any Astroworld settlement discussions.”