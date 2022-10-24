Dermot Kennedy Plots A North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy announced the details for his upcoming ‘Sonder Tour’ with North American dates set to start in the Spring of 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the 28-day tour is scheduled to get underway at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 6th, with an additional 27 performances scheduled through the late spring before winding up at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, on June 20th.

Kennedy is touring in support of his forthcoming studio album, Sonder, which is due on streaming platforms and retail establishments Nov. 4, via Island Records/Interscope. Kennedy has already released several singles from the album, including ‘Something to Someone’ which has already racked up more than 20 million streams.

Nominated for the “Best International Male” BRIT Award in 2020, Kennedy is best known for his 2019 hit “Outnumbered” and his feature on the 2020 Meduza single “Paradise.” He released his debut studio album, No Fear in 2019.

Upcoming Live Dates

Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sun, Jun 11 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion