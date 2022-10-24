Dermot Kennedy Plots A North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy announced the details for his upcoming ‘Sonder Tour’ with North American dates set to start in the Spring of 2023.
Produced by Live Nation, the 28-day tour is scheduled to get underway at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 6th, with an additional 27 performances scheduled through the late spring before winding up at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, on June 20th.
Kennedy is touring in support of his forthcoming studio album, Sonder, which is due on streaming platforms and retail establishments Nov. 4, via Island Records/Interscope. Kennedy has already released several singles from the album, including ‘Something to Someone’ which has already racked up more than 20 million streams.
Nominated for the “Best International Male” BRIT Award in 2020, Kennedy is best known for his 2019 hit “Outnumbered” and his feature on the 2020 Meduza single “Paradise.” He released his debut studio album, No Fear in 2019.
Upcoming Live Dates
Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sun, Jun 11 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem
Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion