Domain Capital Group Announces A $700 Million Fund To Acquire Television And Music Rights

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Private equity management firm Domain Capital Group announced that it has secured commitments for more than $700 million in capital to back an entertainment fund and co-investment vehicle focused on acquisitions in film, television and music, as well as other entertainment-related investment opportunities.

“We are excited to launch our first diversified private entertainment royalty fund,” said Anthony Tittanegro, executive managing director of Domain Capital Group. “At a time of sustained entertainment industry growth supported by an ever-evolving landscape of distribution channels, we are focused on building a diversified asset-base to generate cash yield and help maintain our investors’ capital.”

We believe in the long-term value of these assets and are purposeful about each investment and its connection to the creator as well as our broader portfolio. We consider this a structurally creative and flexible approach to achieve our investment goals while also meeting the needs of our transaction partners,” added DCA’s managing director of media, entertainment, and technology, Pete Chiappetta.

Domain is no stranger to intellectual property acquisitions in the entertainment space and in May, they partnered with Sony Music Publishing to acquire the current catalog and future music rights of legendary country songwriter Ashley Gorley.

Along with Gorley’s catalog, Domain’s portfolio of entertainment assets includes digital media, feature films, television, literary works, music publishing and recording rights, and theatrical productions.

The fund also participates in long-term partnerships in a variety of structures in order to support the creation of new content.