Luke Combs Joins Mohegan Sun’s Walk Of Fame

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Country icon Luke Combs has become the latest artist to be inducted into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame.

Combs was presented with the honor by Greg Romeyn, Director of Sports and Entertainment for Mohegan, during a private backstage ceremony on Friday, November 4th ahead of the first of two sold-out performances at Mohegan Sun Arena this past weekend.

With the most recent two shows, Combs has performed three times at the Sun since making his debut at the Uncasville-based arena in 2019.

The Country superstar and reigning Country Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year” is the 38th inductee into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Bon Jovi, and Chris Rock.

Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame awards seek to recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the success of Mohegan Sun as the Northeast’s premier entertainment destination.

All the inductees into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame have their name engraved on a plaque that will be permanently placed at the entrance to Mohegan Sun Arena.