Primary Wave Acquires Publishing Catalog From Songwriters Shannon Rubicam and George Merrill

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Primary Wave announced the acquisition of the publishing catalog and writer’s share of the noted songwriting duo Shannon Rubicam and George Merrill.

The deal includes some of Whitney Houston’s best-selling singles such as “How Will I Know,” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” which both reached #1 for Houston in the 1980s.

Also included in the agreement is “Waiting For A Star To Fall” which the duo originally wrote for Houston but recorded on their own. The track reached the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and shot to #1 on the magazine’s Adult Contemporary chart.1

The deal also provides Rubicam and Merrill with access to Primary Wave’s marketing and branding teams, as well as the publishing infrastructure which includes licensing and synch opportunities.

“We are so pleased to have placed our songs into the capable and creative hands of the team at Primary Wave. If ever there was a perfect home for our songs at this time, without a doubt this is it. We are excited and honored to be a part of the Primary Wave family and look forward to seeing what else we might cook up together!” – George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam aka Boy Meets Girl.

“When Shannon’s and George’s songs are played – anywhere around the world – people will sing along the minute they begin,” said Justin Shukat, President of Publishing at Primary Wave Music. He goes on, “It’s rare for songwriters to not only see that type of response, but to write #1 hits for both themselves and for other artists. That’s what makes the two of them true songwriting legends. Their catalog of songs fit right at home at Primary Wave, the home of legends.”