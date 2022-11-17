PULSE Music Group Names Tizita Makuria Vice President, A&R

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ashley Calhoun, President, PULSE Music Group (PMG), Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs, PMG, have announced the appointment of Tizita Makuria to Vice President (VP), A&R, PMG. Makuria joins PMG from Artist Publishing Group (APG), where she held the position of Senior Director, A&R. Makura will be based in Los Angeles with duties such as signing and developing PMG’s world-class roster of artists, songwriters, and producers.

Before joining PMG, Makuria served as Senior Director, A&R for APG where she worked as the primary contact for songwriters Amy Allen (“Adore You” – Harry Styles) as well as cuts with Selena Gomez, Halsey, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith and Derrick Milano (Best Rap Song winner at 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards for “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé) in addition to songwriting credits with the likes of Justin Bieber, Pop Smoke, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and more. She also served as the A&R contact for Jason Derulo – who has over 30 million singles sold, 11 of them hitting platinum status.

“To me, A&R is much more than just scouting and signing talent,” she says. “I’m involved in the studio and focused on giving clients the right environment and support to make the best records possible. I have been watching from afar what the team at PULSE Music Group have built and how successful they are at developing this new vanguard of influential and heavyweight talent—and I knew I wanted to be a part of this. I’m very thankful to Scott, Josh, and Ashley for this opportunity. It is an honor to join PULSE Music Group and to be a part of this exceptional team and culture,” said Makuria.

Makuria is responsible for signing multi-platinum phenomenon Bazzi, R&B siren Sabrina Claudio, and powerhouse duo Rice N’ Peas. Bazzi’s hit song “Mine” has been streamed over 450 million times on Spotify, and led to support slots for on tours with Justin Timberlake and Camila Cabello, as well as a new artist nomination at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“In addition to her undeniable strengths in working with and developing talent, what we recognize in Tizita is an A&R approach that matches our own,” said Scott Cutler, Josh Abraham, and Ashley Calhoun. “She really digs in and customizes strategy for each of her clients to help champion them to that next step in their careers. Tizita is the perfect complement to our PULSE family and she is joining us at a very exciting time. Our A&R team has been firing on all cylinders and our artists, songwriters and producers have been creating authentic, tremendously impactful moments that are connecting. The quality of our roster is exceptional and we aim to match their level of commitment at every turn.”