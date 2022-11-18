Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Jacob Batalon – Ned Leeds -“Spider-Man” Movie Franchise, “Reginald the Vampire”

A really fun, revealing conversation with Jacob about his start in acting, how his life completely changed after getting the role of Spider-Man’s best friend. Jacob is incredibly honest about the pressures he felt as a kid to not show vulnerability and to pretend “he had it all together,” how acting saved him by allowing him to be vulnerable in his personal life. Jacob describes how wonderful it is to be able to open up, come out of his shell and feel comfortable being who he is regardless of his looks. And he gives us a cool insider’s look into his new SyFy show “Reginald The Vampire,” revealing what drove him to take the role, why he’s having so much fun with it and much more. You will walk away with a real affection for Jacob after hearing this.

