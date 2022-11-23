Eurovision Opens Up Voting To Fans Around The World For 2023

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — The European Broadcasting Union announced major changes to voting ahead of the 2023 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Starting in 2023, fans from countries around the world, even those who aren’t officially part of the Eurovision Song Contest, will be able to cast votes for their favorite songs online.

Online votes will be combined and converted into points that will have the same weight as votes from participating countries in both the Semi-Finals and the Grand Final, Eurovision organizers said.

The change will mark the first time in the long-running singing competition’s history that qualification for the semi-finals an finals will be decided votes cast by viewers of the competition, rather than a combination of a jury and public vote as has been the case since 2009.

While the general public will have more input into the winners of the competition, professional juries, made up of those working in the music industry, will continue to have a role in deciding the result of the Grand Final along with viewers in each country taking part and those voting internationally.

“Throughout its 67-year history the Eurovision Song Contest has constantly evolved to remain relevant and exciting. These changes acknowledge the immense popularity of the show by giving more power to the audience of the world’s largest live music event,”

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor said. “In 2023 only Eurovision Song Contest viewers will decide which countries make it to the Grand Final and, reflecting the global impact of the event, everyone watching the show, wherever they live in the world, can cast their votes for their favorite songs.”

While the competition was won by the Ukranian group Kalush Orchestra in 2022, the 2023 edition of the competition will take place in Liverpool in the U.K. from May 9-11 due to the ongoing military conflict in Eastern Europe.