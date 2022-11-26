Chinese Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years in Jail For Rape

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) – Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison by a Beijing court for charges that include the rape of three women, as reported by The Associated Press.

The court ruled that Wu and others implicated in the case supplied three women with alcohol in 2020 and raped them when they were too intoxicated to consent. Most of the years-long sentence stems from that one singular incident. However, he was given almost two years for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” by assaulting two women in 2018 with others after getting them drunk.

In addition, he was fined 600 million yuan (83.7 million USD) for tax evasion, where he underreported his earnings from performances, advertisements, and other sources of income. Once he completes his sentence, the court said he would be deported.

“According to the facts … the nature, circumstances and harmful consequences of the crime, the court made the above judgment,” the court said in an online statement.

A Canadian diplomat was in court to hear the sentencing, it said.

Wu has been detained since August 2021 while police investigated comments found online that he “repeatedly lured young women” to have sex, according to a police statement at that time.

Wu was once a member of the K-pop band Exo and is one of China’s most popular singers. When the allegations surfaced of his involvement, he lost significant deals with Louis Vuitton, Porsche, L’Oreal, and Bulgari, among others.