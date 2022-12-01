Our hosts sit down and discuss various topics on this episode of The Cheat Code, “What’s Next For Social Media?”

Wendy Day talks about social media trends and what’s next, Rari asks the Question of the Day, and Kingpin gives his 2 cents on the day’s topics.

SPOTIFY: The Cheat Code Podcast – Whats Next For Social Media?

YOUTUBE: The Cheat Code Podcast – Whats Next For Social Media?

The Cheat Code podcast will help the newer generation to CelebrityAccess and those who want to better understand how this all works in the new music business.