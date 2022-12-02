UPDATED: Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead At 79 – Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks Post Profound Tributes Via Social Media

(CelebrityAccess) — Christine McVie, a singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the co-vocalist and keyboardist for the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, died on Wednesday (November 30). She was 79.

Bandmate and close friend Lindsey Buckingham posted a profound and heartfelt tribute following the news of her death. The tribute was posted on social media in a handwritten note – similar to the one posted by former Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks. Both tributes are below.

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me, Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, and a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Her passing was announced in a short statement by her family on social media: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

The remaining members of Fleetwood Mac issued a joint statement as well: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We are so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed.”

A cause of death was not revealed, but in June, she revealed to Rolling Stone that she was in poor health and suffering from issues with her back.

A native of Bouth, Lancashire, in England’s Lake District, McVie, née Perfect, studied piano at an early age but studied sculpture in college with an eye towards becoming an art teacher.

Those plans were set aside when she joined Stan Webb and Andy Silvester in the band Sounds of Blue. Her initial foray into music led to her performing with other musicians, including singing for Spencer Davis and she later joined Webb and Silvester in a new band, Chicken Shack, but left the group in 1969 after marrying Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie.

In 1970, she recorded her first solo album but failed to gain traction. That same year, she served as a session musician for Fleetwood Mac, providing keyboards for their 1970 album Kiln House, as well as artwork for the album’s cover.

She joined the group full time in August 1970 and she remained with the band for the next 20 years, contributing both music and songs to the group during the apogee of their commercial success, penning hits such as “Say You Love Me,” “You Make Lovin’ Fun,” and “Don’t Stop” which peaked at #3, as well as ballads such as “Little Lies,” “Songbird,” and “Over My Head.”

She took an extended hiatus from Fleetwood Mac, starting in 1998 but recorded several solo albums, including In the Meantime in 2004 and she reunited with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham to record Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie in 2017.

In 2014, she rejoined Fleetwood Mac and toured with them in 2014/2015 for their On With The Show Tour, and again in 2018 and 2019 for the band’s An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour.