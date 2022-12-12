BIG TOUR NEWS: Jake Whitehall, Zac Brown Band, ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Co-Headlining Tour, and Bono Extends Book Tour

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – The Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band have announced today (December 12) their upcoming 2023 From the Fire Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour announcement arrives on the heels of their Out in the Middle Tour and the release of The Comeback (Deluxe) album, which features re-recorded tracks with some of music’s biggest names such as James Taylor, Blake Shelton, Jamey Johnson, Jimmy Buffett and more.

The upcoming tour marks the band’s 10th North American tour. It kicks off June 30 in Columbus, OH and will continue through November. The band will perform over 30 shows, including a return to Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, and SPAC, among others. Opening acts for the tour will be Marcus King, Tenille Townes, and King Calaway on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (December 16). The “Zamily” Legacy Fan Club and VIP presale begin on Wednesday (December 14), and the Spotify pre-sale begins Thursday (December 15).

2023 TOUR TOUR DATES:

Friday, June 30, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena+

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Friday, July 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium#

Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center+

Friday, August 11, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^+

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^+

Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park+

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek~+

Friday, October 6, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion#~+

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center~+

Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 20, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Friday, November 3, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Tampa, FL– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

ADDITIONAL 2023 PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday, March 10, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – C2C: Country to Country*

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – Dublin, IE – C2C: Country to Country*

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – London, UK – C2C: Country to Country*

Sunday, March 17 – Tuesday, March 19, 2023 – Willowbank, Australia – CMC Rocks 2023*

Sunday, June 2, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Cincinnati Reds Post-Game Benefit Concert*

Friday, June 23, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 2023^*

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Cadott, WI – Country Fest 2023*

Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Windy City Smokeout*

Sunday, July 23, 2023 – Newton, IA – Hy-Vee INDY CAR Weekend*

#Non-Live Nation show

*Tickets are on-sale now

+Special Guest King Calaway

^Special Guest Marcus King

~Special Guest Tenille Townes

______________________________________________

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – American classic rock legends ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced their first co-headlining tour – The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour. The trek will hit over twenty-two cities in North America starting Summer of 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on July 21 in West Palm Beach, FL and wraps up n Camden, NJ, on September 17.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (December 16) via LiveNation.com.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD & ZZ TOP: THE SHARP DRESSED SIMPLE MAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 30 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Mon Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 10 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sat Aug 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun Sep 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Sep 09 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Sep 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 17 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

___________________________________________

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning actor, presenter, comedian, and writer Jack Whitehall announced his 2023 North American tour today. The Live Nation-produced Jack Whitehall: Jackarse tour kicks off February 16 at Philly’s Miller Theater with stops in NYC, Chicago, Portland, and more before wrapping up Saturday, March 4 at San Francisco’s Palace of the Fine Arts.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday (December 16) via ticketmaster.com.

Jack Whitehall 2023 Dates:

Thu Feb 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Miller Theater

Fri Feb 17 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Sat Feb 18 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Feb 19 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts

Thu Feb 23 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Fri Feb 24 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat Feb 25 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre*

Sun Feb 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Tue Feb 28 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

Wed Mar 01 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Thu Mar 02 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

Fri Mar 03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sat Mar 04 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

________________________________________________________

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation announced today a Spring 2023 run of eight dates for U2 frontman Bono and his critically acclaimed Stories of Surrender tour at NYC’s Beacon Theatre, starting April 16, 2023.

Bono will once again be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty (harp, keyboard, vocals) and Kate Ellis (cello, keyboard, vocals) for an evening of “words, music and some mischief…”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday (December 15) via ticketmaster.com with a four-ticket limit per person.

DATES: ‘Stories of Surrender’ – Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023