Triller Confirms Owing Sony $2M, Vows To Pay Less For Music [Read their full statement]

(Hypebot) — In August, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) sued short video platform Triller for non-payment and, earlier this month, removed all music from Sony, UMG, WMG and indie licensor Merlin.

“We have a dispute with Sony over 2 million dollars,” Triller said in its statement, “a dispute which will be decided in the court system.”

Triller denies any wrongdoing despite its $2 million debt to Sony and is vowing to pay artists and labels based only on usage rather than its current multi-million dollar flat payments.

That Triller is paying too much for music is at the core of its argument:

“We actively have removed a portion of major label music as our deals come up and are assessing each renewal as they come up, each on a case-by-case basis. It has not changed our app usage at all. The numbers speak for themselves.”

That changing patterns of music use are unlikely to be a legal justification for not meeting current payment obligations seems lost on the startup as it works to shore up its reputation and balance sheet before going public.

“As we approach being a public company, this move saves triller tens of millions of dollars per year, without taking away anything from the user experience or hurting our numbers,” claims Triller. “Quite the opposite it increases our bottom line by 30 plus million dollars per year.”

Early this year, Triller announced plans to go public through a merger with SeaChange International, a video services software provider that already trades on NASDAQ under the symbol SEAC.

Triller’s effort to pay less for music hinges on converting its deals with rightsholders as they expire to a Spotify-like revenue share model. “This model would give our users the flexibility to have the music if they chose, outside of OG Sounds, without us paying for music the majority of users don’t use,” says Triller.

It is unclear that the major labels and rightsholders – flush with cash from other sources and in the midst of a much more important negotiation with TikTok over music – will bend to Triller’s demands.

Despite Triller’s claims, it seems likely that limited access to music would make the platform much less attractive for creators.

Full Triller Statement

Here is the full statement from Triller, first reported by Billboard: