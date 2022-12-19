Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jurors in Los Angeles found former film executive Harvey Weinstein guilty of raping a woman identifies as Jane Doe 1, who he was accused of sexually assaulting in a Beverly Hills hotel room.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Weinstein was convicted on one count each of count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by a foreign object, but the jury was undecided on charges related to three other women and found him not guilty on one count related to other accusers.

As a result of the conviction, Weinstein, who is 70, and already serving 21 years following a 2020 conviction in sexual assault charges in New York, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

In all, more than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since 2017, revelations that helped to prompt the #MeToo movement and bringing down the high-flying movie producer who co-founded the Miramax film studio and helped to bring films such as Pulp Fiction, Trainspotting, and Gangs of New York to the big screen.

Wei is scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles in early 2023 but must complete the remaining 20 years of his sentence in New York before being transferred to Los Angeles.

His conviction in New York is currently being appealed and he is likely to appeal his conviction in California as well.