Agent Matt Rafal to Head Universal Attractions New Pop and Rock Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) has announced that Agent Matt Rafal will oversee the operations of the new Pop and Rock division and will be based out of New York. Rafal joined the talent agency in January 2020.

Before UAA, Rafal spent more than a decade at Supreme Entertainment Artists. After joining Universal, he has represented clients such as the “Pop 2000 Tour” with Chris Kirkpatrick (NSYNC), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO. He’s also worked with acts such as Howie Day, Billy Gilman, The Little Mermen, Crystal Bowersox, and others.

Universal Attractions GM and Agency Partner Nick Martucci said, “I had had the privilege of watching Matt grow his business for nearly a decade. He is a great agent, representing his clients with passion and integrity. We are proud to have Matt on the team and are excited to build the Pop and Rock department with his help. Rafal has already made a positive impact on UAA. We look forward to seeing more in 2023!”