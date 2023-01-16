PRS For Music Sues LIVENow For Lack of Livestream License

LEEDS (CelebrityAccess) – Collection society PRS for Music, comprised of two collection societies, the Mechanical-Copyright Protection Society (MCPS) and the Performing Rights Society (PRS) has taken legal action against live-streaming operation LIVENow, over its alleged failure to obtain an appropriate license.

Among PRS’s concerns are that it has not been able to access clear data about the amount of revenue generated by LIVENow from online events, including Dua Lipa’s Studio 254 show in November 2020, which is understood to have had 285,000 tickets sold and been viewed by more than five million people.

The collection society is seeking an injunction to acquire the data and prevent LIVENow streaming concerts involving performances of works the society represents. It said No PRS member has been paid for the use of their songs in the Dua Lipa event or the other concerts held by LIVENow.

PRS director of commercial development And sales Gavin Larkins said, “We provide a licence for businesses who offer ticketed online concerts and have licensed many users under this scheme. LIVENow chose not to obtain this licence prior to launching its programme of online concerts, including the globally-streamed Dua Lipa ‘Studio 2054’ online event in November 2020 – the highest viewed online concert worldwide”.

“For more than eighteen months, PRS For Music has positively engaged in licensing negotiations with LIVENow. These discussions remain unresolved and as such we have taken action to defend the rights of our members and songwriters of other societies”.