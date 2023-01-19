Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

All Elite Wrestling & Ring of Honor US Pro Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead at 38

Ashley & Jay Briscoe With Jayleigh and Gracie (Image: FB)
LAUREL, DE (CelebrityAccess) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH) pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe (born Jamin Pugh) died Tuesday (January 17) in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Laurel, DE, according to Delaware State Police.

Pugh and his two young daughters – Gracie and Jayleigh, aged 9 and 12, were traveling in Pugh’s 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 pick-up truck when they collided with another Chevrolet Silverado driven by 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford, DE.

Police say she had driven directly into the path of Pugh’s truck for “unknown reasons.” Pugh was not wearing a seatbelt but his two daughters were. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and are currently in critical condition. Pugh’s mother, Jana Pugh told delawareonline that Gracie and Jayleigh both had to have emergency surgeries, and doctors aren’t sure if one will be able to walk again.

Ternahan also died at the scene and was not properly restrained.

Those in the wrestling world have been posting tributes to the star on social media. Tony Khan, CEO of AEW and owner of ROH, posted on Twitter on Wednesday (January 18).

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CCO Triple H tweeted, “An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.”

Matt Hardy, another WWE superstar posted:

Pugh was born January 1984 on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in Salisbury.

Pugh and his brother Mark, known as “Dem Boys”, were 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions winning their last title in December against Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. The brothers were inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame in 2022. Pugh was also a two-time solo champ with ROH.


More recently, Pugh was an assistant coach on the Laurel Middle School football team, on which his son, Gannon played and also coached youth basketball in Laurel.

Pugh is survived by his wife Ashley Pugh, two daughters, Jayleigh and Gracie, and his son Gannon.

