Latin Pop Group RBD Announces Live Nation Produced ‘Soy Rebelde’ Tour For 2023

MEXICO (CelebrityAccess) – Latin pop sensations RBD have announced the Soy Rebelde World Tour (translation: I Am A Rebel World Tour) for 2023. The tour will hit 26 cities in North, Central, and South America beginning in August.
The Live Nation-produced tour will celebrate 20 years of RBD, which got their start as a fictional band in the hit TV show, Rebelde, which aired from 2004 – 2006. RBD consists of Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann.
Tickets for the US dates will be made available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system on January 25 and 26. Tickets for all other dates will go on sale on January 27 in the US, Brazil, and Mexico.
RBD released nine studio albums in Spanish, Portuguese, and English, and performed sold-out shows all over the world as one of the top-selling Latin acts before they broke up in 2009. Their last two releases were Empezar Desde Cero (2007) and Para Olvidarte de Mi (2009).
It’s been more than a decade since RBD’s last in-person concert when news of a reunion tour began, social media was flooded with the hashtags, #RBDTour2023 and #RBD2023.
The band’s music was added to streaming platforms in 2020, including hits like “Rebelde,” “Ser o Parecer,” “Nuestro Amor,” and “Sálvame.”
Aug. 25 @ Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso
Aug. 27 @ Minute Maid Park in Houston
Sep. 01 @ MSG in New York City
Sep. 02 @ Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax
Sep. 03 @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro
Sep. 08 @ Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago
Sep. 10 @ Ball Arena in Denver
Sep. 13 @ Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix
Sep. 14 @ MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas
Sep. 22 @ Miami-Dade Arena in Miami
Sep. 23 @ Amway Center in Orlando
Sep. 24 @ Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta
Sep. 27 @ Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg
Sep. 30 @ Globe Life Field in Arlington
Oct. 01 @ Moody Center in Austin
Oct. 06 @ Sap Center in San Jose
Oct. 07 @ Golden 1 Center in Sacramento
Oct. 08 @ Chase Center in San Fransisco
Oct. 13 @ Viejas Arena in San Diego
Oct. 15 @ Save Mart Center in Fresno
Oct. 19 @ Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles
Nov. 17 @ Allianz Parque in São Paulo
Nov. 19 @ Est. Nilton Santos Engenhão in Rio de Janeiro
Nov. 24 @ Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey
Nov. 26 @ Estadio 3 de Marzo in Guadalajara
Dec. 01 @ Foro Sol in Cuidad de Mexico