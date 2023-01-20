Latin Pop Group RBD Announces Live Nation Produced ‘Soy Rebelde’ Tour For 2023

MEXICO (CelebrityAccess) – Latin pop sensations RBD have announced the Soy Rebelde World Tour (translation: I Am A Rebel World Tour) for 2023. The tour will hit 26 cities in North, Central, and South America beginning in August.

The Live Nation-produced tour will celebrate 20 years of RBD, which got their start as a fictional band in the hit TV show, Rebelde, which aired from 2004 – 2006. RBD consists of Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann.

Tickets for the US dates will be made available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system on January 25 and 26. Tickets for all other dates will go on sale on January 27 in the US, Brazil, and Mexico.

RBD released nine studio albums in Spanish, Portuguese, and English, and performed sold-out shows all over the world as one of the top-selling Latin acts before they broke up in 2009. Their last two releases were Empezar Desde Cero (2007) and Para Olvidarte de Mi (2009).

It’s been more than a decade since RBD’s last in-person concert when news of a reunion tour began, social media was flooded with the hashtags, #RBDTour2023 and #RBD2023.

The band’s music was added to streaming platforms in 2020, including hits like “Rebelde,” “Ser o Parecer,” “Nuestro Amor,” and “Sálvame.”

Aug. 25 @ Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso

Aug. 27 @ Minute Maid Park in Houston

Sep. 01 @ MSG in New York City

Sep. 02 @ Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax

Sep. 03 @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro

Sep. 08 @ Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago

Sep. 10 @ Ball Arena in Denver

Sep. 13 @ Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix

Sep. 14 @ MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas

Sep. 22 @ Miami-Dade Arena in Miami

Sep. 23 @ Amway Center in Orlando

Sep. 24 @ Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta

Sep. 27 @ Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg

Sep. 30 @ Globe Life Field in Arlington

Oct. 01 @ Moody Center in Austin

Oct. 06 @ Sap Center in San Jose

Oct. 07 @ Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Oct. 08 @ Chase Center in San Fransisco

Oct. 13 @ Viejas Arena in San Diego

Oct. 15 @ Save Mart Center in Fresno

Oct. 19 @ Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles

Nov. 17 @ Allianz Parque in São Paulo

Nov. 19 @ Est. Nilton Santos Engenhão in Rio de Janeiro

Nov. 24 @ Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey

Nov. 26 @ Estadio 3 de Marzo in Guadalajara

Dec. 01 @ Foro Sol in Cuidad de Mexico