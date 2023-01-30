2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival Announces Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, and More

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – The 2023 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival has released its lineup with Kamasi Washington and Leon Bridges leading the way. This is the jazz festival’s 43rd year at the Hollywood Bowl and will take place June 17 – 18.

Other performers set to appear are Lionel Loueke and Gretchen Parlato, Butcher Brown, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Digable Planets, Aziza, Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Samara Joy, and more.

This year’s edition will be hosted by former talk show host, actor, and comedian Arsenio Hall and is presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

Sax prodigy Washington is this year’s festival co-curator alongside keyboardist Herbie Hancock, the LA Philharmonic’s Creative Chair for Jazz.

“I was thrilled when the LA Phil asked me to co-curate this festival with Kamasi and explore his extraordinary artistic vision,” comments Hancock. “Our celebration this year includes so many artists—both emerging and established—at defining moments in their musical journeys.”

Adds Washington said, “Herbie is one of the greatest musicians to ever live and I am so grateful to be working with him on this special show. Herbie and I have been working with the LA Phil team to create a one-of-a-kind experience that we hope will leave the audience with excitement, joy, life, soul, and most of all great music.”

Previous LA Phil package holders can buy tickets now. Two-day packages will be available February 7 with single tickets available beginning March 14.