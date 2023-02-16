The First Round Of Artists Announced For NXNE 2023

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Canada’s free music discovery festival, NXNE, announce the initial round of artist who will appear at the 2023 return of the event.

Set for June 13-17, NXNE will feature almost 300 artists, spanning a wide array of genres, who will perform at participating venues around Toronto.

The first wave of invited performers includes Black Note Graffiti, Broken Fires, Charmaine, Housewife, Josh Bogert, Missy D, Platinum Moon and Shawnee Kish with more announcements to come in the lead-up to the festival.

For 2023, NXNE organizers announced a partnership with Neo Financial that will allow fans to score a FREE full festival pass, plus a $10 credit by signing up for a Neo product with no financial commitment at nxne.com.

“NXNE has never been more committed to reducing financial barriers for people to make and consume music than we are right now as demonstrated by our elimination of fees to apply to play, our commitment to paying all performing artists and our extremely low cost festival passes,” said NXNE Founder, Michael Hollett. “Our revolutionary partnership with Neo allows us to go one step further and offer NXNE fans a chance to attend the festival for free and even have some cash for a drink, parking or the TTC. It has never been easier — or cheaper — to explore the future of music at NXNE.”

“NXNE is the ultimate celebration of music and creativity, where art and entertainment come together to create unforgettable memories,” said Richard Okeke, Director, Channel Growth, Neo Financial. “A must-attend festival for music lovers and culture seekers alike, we are excited to partner with NXNE to bring this experience to life!”

The initial list of artists announced for NXNW 2023

36? (Calgary, AB)

Accolades (Toronto, ON)

Alex Southey (Toronto, ON)

Almyr Jules (Ottawa, ON)

Ariel View (Ontario, CA)

ashlye (Brampton, ON)

Balto (Los Angeles, CA)

Banditos (Nashville, TN)

Bandits on the Run (Brooklyn, NY)

Bealby Point (North Vancouver, BC)

Big Loser (Winnipeg, MB)

Black Note Graffiti (Ann Arbor, MI)

Black Pontiac (North Vancouver, BC)

Blvck Hippie (Memphis, TN)

Borderline Toxic (London, UK)

Borito (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Bree Taylor (Mississauga, ON)

Broken Fires (Swansea / London, UK)

CHARMAINE (Toronto, ON)

Chris Pierce (Savannah, GA)

Cindë (Toronto, ON)

Cinzia & The Eclipse (Montréal, QC)

Dali Van Gogh (Halifax, NS)

Danny Toeman (London, UK)

Diamond Weapon (Toronto, ON)

Dilettante (Manchester, UK)

Durham County Poets (Ormstown, QC)

Electric Religious (Edmonton, AB)

Equal (Oshawa, ON)

Eric Ryan (Toronto, ON)

Fame Cartel (Hamilton, ON)

Fionn (Vancouver, BC)

FKB (Edmonton, AB)

Flamél (El Paso, TX)

FRANKIE FLOWERS (Waterloo, ON)

Gunner & Smith (Saskatoon, SK)

Half Tangerine (San Jose, Costa Rica)

Harkness (Toronto, ON)

Hot Fudge Sundae (Guelph, ON)

Housewife (Toronto, ON)

Jessica Sevier (Toronto, ON)

Joey O’Neil (Dawson City, YT)

Josh Bogert (Vancouver, BC)

Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line (Nashville, TN)

King Kuda (Brighton, UK)

King of Foxes (Edmonton, AB)

KYLO (Toronto, ON)

LGS (Ottawa, ON)

Living Room for Small (Kitchener/Waterloo, ON)

Luxe (Toronto, ON)

Lynn (Taipei City, Taiwan)

Maddisun (Cranbrook, BC)

Mark and the Tiger (Pasadena, CA)

Missy D (Vancouver, BC)

Monad (Tel Aviv, Israel)

monarch. (Brooklyn, NY)

Moving City (Vancouver, BC)

Napoleon (Toronto, ON)

Nederveen (Bristol, UK)

Nicole Ariana (Halifax, NS)

Osyron (Calgary, AB)

Pixie & The Partygrass Boys (Salt Lake City, UT)

Platinum Moon (New York, NY)

Pony Girl (Ottawa/Hull, ON)

Prado Monroe (Vancouver, BC)

Queens & Kings (Toronto, ON)

Rip Pop Mutant (Montreal, QC)

Sadé Awele (Vancouver, BC)

Saults (London, UK)

Shawnee Kish (Edmonton, AB)

Sky Olson & The Valley (Salt Lake City, UT)

Sleep Outside (Cardiff, Wales)

Sorry, Peach (Spartanburg, SC)

St.Arnaud (Edmonton, AB)

Stuck On Planet Earth (Vaughan, ON)

Surf Dads (Regina, SK)

Taylor Ashton (Vancouver, BC)

The 12/21 (Winnipeg, MB)

The Band Ice Cream (Toronto, ON)

The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers (Los Angeles, CA)

The Garrys (Saskatoon, SK)

The Magnettes (Pajala, Sweden)

The Motive (London, UK)

The People Versus (Oxford, UK)

The Q-Tip Bandits (Boston, MA)

The Vanrays (Vancouver, BC)

theWorst (Portland, ME)

Velvet Rouge (Philadelphia, PA)

Victory (Toronto, ON)

VISSIA (Edmonton, AB)

Walter Sickert & The Army of Broken Toys (Boston, MA)

Wave Montega (Malton, ON)

We Demand Parachutes (Boston, MA)

Wonderstate (Minneapolis, MN)

YASSiN & Sean Terrio (Oakville, ON)

ZELA (Newcastle, UK)

Zeroscape (Toronto, ON)