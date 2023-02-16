Dave Kaplan Joins Paladin Artists

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agent Dave Kaplan has become the latest entertainment executive to join the growing ranks of Paladin Artists.

In making the move to Paladin, Kaplan brings a roster of more than 20 artists to the boutique talent agency, including high profile clients such as Spacey Jane, The Black Angels, Gary Numan, The Kills, Melody’s Echo Chamber and Allah-Las.

He will be based out of the agency’s Gotham offices.

With more than two decades in the industry, Kaplan has previous tenures at ICM Partners, and Paradigm, where he spent 5 years in the music department, and the Agency Group, where he served as Vice President of the agency’s New York office.

He got his start in the industry as a concert promoter and talent buyer in the San Francisco office before launching his own booking agency, East Action Industries, which was acquired by the Agency Group in 2002.

“I am very excited to join the amazing team at Paladin,” says Kaplan. “I have known and worked with Steve Martin and Andy Somers for over twenty years. They are true good guys in this industry and I’m so happy to be back in the trenches with them!”

“It’s great to be working with Dave again,” says Paladin founder Steve Martin. “His track record for spotting and developing artists is second to none and he knows every great sushi restaurant in at least 25 cities. A tremendous asset, all around.”