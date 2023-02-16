ASM Global Finds Success With Family-Oriented Programming At Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

UNIONDALE, NY (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global touted the success of their ‘family-first’ strategy at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum after the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party reported generating the highest grossing shows and ticket sales of their current tour at the arena.

“Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live’s partnership with ASM Global has been record setting multiple times over the past six months, culminating with three sellouts in Uniondale, New York, at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Joe Zino, Julyett Spoltore and the entire Nassau Coliseum team are fantastic partners. We look forward to raising the bar and continuing to shatter records together for years to come,” said Nick Shane, Family Entertainment Live, vice president of booking.

The show was the latest in a series of successful family-friendly events at NVMC in recent years that included Cirque du Soleil’s Musica and Volta tours, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, ACE Comic Con, Jurassic Quest, the WWE, and the Empire State Fair.

Following the successful of their successful run at Nassau, Hot Wheels announced an extension of their dates at the arena for 2023.

“There are 3 million residents living in Nassau and Suffolk counties—all east of Queens. Nassau’s central location makes it conveniently accessible via major roadways and transportation hubs with acres of ample parking,” Shane added. Combined with ASM Global’s increasing entertainment booking prowess, we have a winning combination unique in the industry. We are absolutely a favorite family destination.”