BMG Strikes A Catalog Deal For George Harrison’s Solo Work

(CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced a new catalog deal that brings the solo work of the late George Harrison to Dark Horse/BMG, uniting it was his music publishing catalog for the first time.

Harrison’s recorded catalogue features 12 studio albums of solo works including his debut Wonderwall Music (soundtrack to the film Wonderwall), the 7x Platinum-certified triple album All Things Must Pass featuring the Number One single ‘My Sweet Lord’, ‘What Is Life’, ‘Isn’t It A Pity’, ‘All Things Must Pass’; and the US Number One Living In The Material World featuring the Number One single ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)’, through the Platinum-certified Cloud Nine featuring his Number One charting cover of ‘Got My Mind Set On You’, to his final studio album Brainwashed featuring the Grammy award-winning ‘Marwa Blues’.

The catalog also includes the live double album, “Live In Japan” which features a collaboration with Eric Clapton, along with four compilation albums – Songs by George Harrison, Early Takes Vol 1, The Apple Years 1968-1975, and The Dark Horse Years 1976-1992.

“22 years since his passing, for what would have been his 80th birthday, I am overjoyed to announce that we are bringing my father’s music catalogue back home to Dark Horse Records, the company he started back in 1974. We look forward to releasing only the finest of packages and hope the fans join us on the deepest of dives into our archives as we continue to grow his legacy through our partnership with BMG, starting with the release of his entire back catalog in Spatial Audio, for the first time, on Apple Music. We also will be using this opportunity to make all the custom limited vinyl that we can get away with. Happy 80th Dad!!! We love you always,” said Dani Harrison, a representative of the Harrison Estate.

“This is a banner day for BMG, bringing together for the first time the song and recorded rights of one of the greatest musicians in popular music history under one roof. Only BMG can do this. We look forward to working with the George Harrison Estate and Dark Horse Records to promote George’s peerless music to generations old and new,” added BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.

The deal expands on BMG’s relationship with Harrison’s Dark Horse Records, with BMG serving as its global partner and infrastructure across recorded music, music publishing, and merchandise, while developing further areas of business.

BMG announced a global publishing deal with Harrison’s estate in 2022 to administer the Harrisongs catalog, which includes more than 200 works written by The Beatles, The Traveling Wilburys, and by George Harrison as a solo artist.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.