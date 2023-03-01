The ASM Global-Managed Oakland Arena Reports A Record-Breaking Year For 2022

OAKLAND, CA (CelebrityAccess) — California’s Oakland Arena reported its most successful year in 2022 with grosses that broke records for the venue, which first opened its doors in 1966.

The ASM Global-managed venue hosted more than 65 events in 2022, drawing more than 500,000 fans to the venue, with an increase in ticket sales of 12% from 2019, before the pandemic saw venues across the state shut down.

The arena hosted performances by artists such as Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Daddy Yankee, and Sir Paul McCartney, whose concert in concert in May 2022 broke records as the highest grossing event in the arena’s history.

In addition, RingCentral Coliseum, which is also managed by ASM Global and shares the property with Oakland Arena, also hosted a record-breaking attendance event in 2022 when Latin superstar Bad Bunny performed in front of 40,000 fans.

During 2022, both venues also worked to improve the guest experience, launching the Fast Pass program, which is designed to facilitate easier access to the venue for fans, as well as cashless payment systems.

As well, both the arena and coliseum put environment sustainability front and center in 2022 and the Silver LEED-certified Oakland Arena implemented initiatives for waste management, clean water initiatives, energy efficiency, certified “green” purchasing, and staff and guest education.

In 2022, 440,000 pounds of waste was recycled and diverted, 104 tons of mulch was added to the property to aid in water retention and reduce landscape watering, and 100 LED lights were installed to result in energy efficiency, ASM Global said.

“We are truly proud of the success we experienced in 2022 at Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum,” said Nicole Strange, general manager. “The local team, together with ASM Global, has worked tirelessly to increase all offerings at the property and take the guest experience to the new levels. We are excited to continue this momentum into 2023, welcome more guests and make fans out of everyone that walks through our doors.”