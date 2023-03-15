Fathom Events Partners With The Metropolitan Opera To Bring Livestreams To Cinemas

A scene from Act I of Wagner's "Lohengrin" with Piotr Beczała in the title role. (Photo: Marty Sohl / Met Opera)

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment content company Fathom Events announced plans to livestream the Metropolitan Opera’s upcoming performance of Wagner’s masterpiece Lohengrin to movie cinemas around the U.S. for the first time.

Set for March 18, the stream will be part of The Met: Live in HD series and will feature Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Metropolitan Opera’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director leading the critically acclaimed cast, including tenor Piotr Beczała.

The cast also includes soprano Tamara Wilson as the virtuous duchess Elsa and soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud. Bbass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is cast as Ortrud’s power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich.

For the production, Girard is collaborating with collaborates with award-winning multidisciplinary artist and designer Tim Yip—who won an Oscar for art direction on the 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and is also known for his work on the 2004 Athens Olympics closing ceremony to design sets and costumes.

During the intermission, fans will be treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes access of the production.

Gary Halvorson directs the Live in HD presentation, which will be hosted by Baritone Christopher Maltman.

Tickets for Lohengrin are on sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices.