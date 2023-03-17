Laketown Shakedown Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup With Third Eye Blind, Shaggy & Portugal. The Man As Headliners

LAKE COWICHAN, CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – Vancouver Island’s Laketown Shakedown Music Festival, presented by Laketown Ranch and Wideglide Entertainment, has announced its 2023 lineup with several star-studded performances. Shaggy, Portugal. The Man and Third Eye Blind have been tapped as headliners.

The festival will run through the Canada Day weekend, starting Friday (June 30) and ending Sunday (July 2), organized and presented in a partnership between Laketown Ranch and the

Festivalgoers will have the option of purchasing a single-day pass or a weekend pass with campground passes also available. Attendees can camp on-site and bring their food and alcohol with showers, beverage gardens, and ample water stations available.

Other performers scheduled for the weekend are Blonde Diamond, Everlast, DJ All Good, Aqua, Classified, Missy D, Xavier, and more.

Weekend camping and event tickets go on sale today (March 17) on Laketown Shaketown’s website.