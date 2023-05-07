Ana Mena Signs A Global Publishing Deal With WCM

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Warner’s music publishing operation Warner Chappell Music, announced the signing of multiplatinum musician and songwriter Ana Mena to a worldwide publishing deal.

With just two albums under her belt, Mena has already released 5 singles that have hit #1 on the Spanish radio charts. She’s also the most streamed artist in Italy and Spain with more than 1.2 billion streams across all DSPs and with an audience of six million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Her second album, Bellodrama, which she released in March, peaked at #1 on the Spanish Albums charts with two tracks “Las 12” with Belinda and “Quiero decirte” earning more than 78 million streams and more than 45 million streams respectively in just two months.

“Songwriting has always been such an important part of my artistry so I couldn’t be happier to work with the Warner Chappell Music team as they help me develop my writing even further. I’m looking forward to collaborating with their worldwide roster and using their global network to connect with even more international fans,” Mena said.

“Ana is without doubt one of Southern Europe’s biggest names and we’re delighted to welcome her to Warner Chappell Music. Her songwriting excels on her latest album, Bellodrama, and her recent singles have propelled her to new heights. Ana has a unique ability to cross borders, having enjoyed success in Spain, Italy, France and Switzerland, and we’re excited to help her break into even more markets. We believe Ana will be a true international star,” Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President of Southern Europe, Warner Chappell Music.