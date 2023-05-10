Judge Denies Tory Lanez Motion For A New Trial Following His Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge rejected rapper Tory Lanez motion for a new trial following his conviction on multiple felonies related to the shooting of fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December of multiple felonies after a 2020 incident that left Megan Thee Stallion with a gunshot injury to her foot.

He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, all felonies and faces up to 22 years in prison and potential deportation to his native Canada.

Following his conviction, attorneys for Lanez filed a motion for a new trial, citing multiple issues with the evidence presented in the case but those arguments were Superior Court Judge Herriford.

The case is likely to be appealed to a higher court and Lanez now facing sentencing related to his conviction.