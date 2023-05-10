Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Tory Lanez

Judge Denies Tory Lanez Motion For A New Trial Following His Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez (Shutterstock)
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge rejected rapper Tory Lanez motion for a new trial following his conviction on multiple felonies related to the shooting of fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December of multiple felonies after a 2020 incident that left Megan Thee Stallion with a gunshot injury to her foot.

He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, all felonies and faces up to 22 years in prison and potential deportation to his native Canada.

Following his conviction, attorneys for Lanez filed a motion for a new trial, citing multiple issues with the evidence presented in the case but those arguments were Superior Court Judge Herriford.

The case is likely to be appealed to a higher court and Lanez now facing sentencing related to his conviction.

