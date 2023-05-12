Report: Eurovision Denies Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Request To Address The Audience

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — After Ukraine was unable to host the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest this year due to ongoing military conflict with the Russian Federation, Eurovision organizers denied a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the musical awards show.

According to the Times, Zelenskyy asked to make an appearance during the Eurovision Grand Finals on May 13th, but the organization said no, citing Eurovision’s apolitical history and stance.

Ukraine, who won Eurovision in 2022, were scheduled to be hosts of the grand finals this year but the show was moved to Liverpool over safety concerns.

In a statement provided to the Times, a spokesperson for the European Broadcasting Union stated: “The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of this, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.

“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest. The request by Mr. Zelenskyy to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event,” the statement continued.

The Eurovision Grand Finals take place on Saturday and will see the remaining 26 European nations compete for the 2023 Eurovision title.

The Grand Finals running order for Saturday:

1. 🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. 🇵🇹 Portugal | Mimicat – Ai Coração

3. 🇨🇭 Switzerland | Remo Forrer – Watergun

4. 🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka – Solo

5. 🇷🇸 Serbia | Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

6. 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment

7. 🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

8. 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea

9. 🇸🇪 Sweden | Loreen – Tattoo

10. 🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

11. 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

12. 🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika – Bridges

13. 🇫🇮 Finland | Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha

14. 🇨🇿 Czechia | Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

15. 🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager – Promise

16. 🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph – Because Of You

17. 🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover

18. 🇲🇩 Moldova | Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna

19. 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel

20. 🇳🇴 Norway | Alessandra – Queen of Kings

21. 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

22. 🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay

23. 🇮🇱 Israel | Noa Kirel – Unicorn

24. 🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem

25. 🇭🇷 Croatia | Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!

26. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song