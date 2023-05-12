Report: Eurovision Denies Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Request To Address The Audience

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — After Ukraine was unable to host the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest this year due to ongoing military conflict with the Russian Federation, Eurovision organizers denied a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the musical awards show.
According to the Times, Zelenskyy asked to make an appearance during the Eurovision Grand Finals on May 13th, but the organization said no, citing Eurovision’s apolitical history and stance.
Ukraine, who won Eurovision in 2022, were scheduled to be hosts of the grand finals this year but the show was moved to Liverpool over safety concerns.
In a statement provided to the Times, a spokesperson for the European Broadcasting Union stated: “The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of this, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.
“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest. The request by Mr. Zelenskyy to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event,” the statement continued.
The Eurovision Grand Finals take place on Saturday and will see the remaining 26 European nations compete for the 2023 Eurovision title.
The Grand Finals running order for Saturday:
1. 🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
2. 🇵🇹 Portugal | Mimicat – Ai Coração
3. 🇨🇭 Switzerland | Remo Forrer – Watergun
4. 🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka – Solo
5. 🇷🇸 Serbia | Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
6. 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra – Évidemment
7. 🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
8. 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea
9. 🇸🇪 Sweden | Loreen – Tattoo
10. 🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
11. 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite
12. 🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika – Bridges
13. 🇫🇮 Finland | Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
14. 🇨🇿 Czechia | Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
15. 🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager – Promise
16. 🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph – Because Of You
17. 🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover
18. 🇲🇩 Moldova | Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna
19. 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel
20. 🇳🇴 Norway | Alessandra – Queen of Kings
21. 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
22. 🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay
23. 🇮🇱 Israel | Noa Kirel – Unicorn
24. 🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem
25. 🇭🇷 Croatia | Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!
26. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song