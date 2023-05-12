Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

U2 Adds 8 New Dates At The Las Vegas Sphere

U2 (Photo: Olaf Heine)
LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary Irish rock band U2 announced a slew of new dates for their show at the Las Vegas sphere for this fall.

The eight new dates expand U2’s run into December and will take place on December 1st, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16.

According to a press statement, U2 added the dates to meet “unprecedented” demand for what will be the first shows to take place at Sphere Entertainment’s new high tech Las Vegas venue, with shows scheduled to begin on September 29th.

The newly announced dates bring U2’s full run at The Sphere up to 25 shows.

U2’s shows at The Las Vegas Sphere will be the band’s first public performances since 2019.

