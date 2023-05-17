Jhayco Announces 2023 Vida Rockstar Tour With US Dates

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Loud and Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, today announced the upcoming new tour of singer/composer Jhayco which will take him to sixteen cities in the US starting September 28. The tour will visit Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, and more.

Jhayco, born in Puerto Rico and raised in New Jersey, is a trailblazer and phenomenon that has shaped and disrupted the music industry. At age 12, he fell in love with urban music and that love helped define his future sound. Then, at 14, he began to compose and produce with his natural talent winning him his first Grammy at 16 as a composer and producer in Tito El Bambino’s album Invencible.

He has worked with artists such as Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Zion & Lennox and more – while developing his own sound and eventually releasing his own songs. Jhayco won his second Grammy for Best Urban Album for J Balvin’s 2018 Vibras album. He was also awarded the Songwriters Association Song of the Year Award for “I Like It” by Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Jhayco is behind some of the biggest Latin hits in the world (including “Dakiti,” “No Me Conoce,” and “Medusa,” among others). With over 16 billion combined streams, he presents a new age in the urban scene, crafting an international sound for the Latin genre and taking it to global stages for his diverse and continually growing fanbase. His latest album Timelezz was No. 1 on iTunes Latin Chart and No. 2 on Billboard, and his song “Dakiti” with Bad Bunny led him to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. His latest hit single is “Cuerpecito.”

The Vida Rockstar tour dates are listed below.