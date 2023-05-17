Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Jhayco Announces 2023 Vida Rockstar Tour With US Dates

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Loud and Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, today announced the upcoming new tour of singer/composer Jhayco which will take him to sixteen cities in the US starting September 28. The tour will visit Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, and more.

Jhayco, born in Puerto Rico and raised in New Jersey, is a trailblazer and phenomenon that has shaped and disrupted the music industry. At age 12, he fell in love with urban music and that love helped define his future sound. Then, at 14, he began to compose and produce with his natural talent winning him his first Grammy at 16 as a composer and producer in Tito El Bambino’s album Invencible.

He has worked with artists such as Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Zion & Lennox and more – while developing his own sound and eventually releasing his own songs. Jhayco won his second Grammy for Best Urban Album for J Balvin’s 2018 Vibras album. He was also awarded the Songwriters Association Song of the Year Award for “I Like It” by Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Jhayco is behind some of the biggest Latin hits in the world (including “Dakiti,” “No Me Conoce,” and “Medusa,” among others). With over 16 billion combined streams, he presents a new age in the urban scene, crafting an international sound for the Latin genre and taking it to global stages for his diverse and continually growing fanbase. His latest album Timelezz was No. 1 on iTunes Latin Chart and No. 2 on Billboard, and his song “Dakiti” with Bad Bunny led him to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. His latest hit single is “Cuerpecito.”

The Vida Rockstar tour dates are listed below.

DATE

CITY

ST

VENUE

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Boston

MA

Agganis Arena

Friday, September 29, 2023

Newark

NJ

Prudential Center

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Washington

DC

EagleBank Arena

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Chicago

IL

Rosemont Theatre

Friday, October 6, 2023

Houston

TX.

Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, October 7, 2023

San Antonio

TX

Majestic Theatre

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Dallas

TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre

Friday, October 13, 2023

Seattle

WA

WaMu Theater

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Denver

CO

Bellco Theatre

Thursday, October 19, 2023

San Jose

CA

San Jose Civic

Friday, October 20, 2023

Los Angeles

CA

Microsoft Theater

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Phoenix

AZ

Celebrity Theatre

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Atlanta

GA

Gas South Arena

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Orlando

FL

Amway Center

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Miami

FL

Kaseya Center

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Ft. Myers

FL

Hertz Arena

