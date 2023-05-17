Ministry of Sound Signs Exclusive Recording Deal With LF System

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Ministry of Sound has signed an exclusive recording deal with LF System. The first release will be “Dancing Shoes (Take Me Higher)” which was released on May 15. The song from the dance duo was the Hottest Record in the world on BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds.

A&R executive Anton Powers recently joined the Ministry of Sound and oversaw LF System’s breakthrough at Warner.

LF System, comprised of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, spent eight weeks at No. 1 in 2002 with “Afraid to Feel.” The song has amassed over 270 million streams and has been certified double platinum in the UK, triple platinum in Ireland, platinum in the Netherlands and gold in Belgium and Australia.

LF System said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to be working with such an iconic label for the dance music scene and it feels like the perfect home to be releasing our new music on. And finally, we are able to share our new single with the world and hope that you love it as much as we do!”

Anton Powers, head of A&R, Ministry Of Sound, said: “I’m excited to continue working with Conor and Sean and their great managers Fergus and Paul, and I know the brilliant team here at Ministry can’t wait to get stuck into the amazing music the guys have up-and-coming – the first being Dancing Shoes (Take Me Higher). An absolute summer banger!”