The Malpass Brothers Sign with Battle Artist Agency for Exclusive Booking Representation

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning country duo The Malpass Brothers have signed with the Battle Artist Agency for exclusive booking representation.

Having appeared on stages ranging from the festival Merlefest to Dollywood to the Ryman, Chris and Taylor Malpass have enjoyed bringing their music to fans for years. The brothers’ music spans from Americana to vintage country, allowing them to perform on stages at bluegrass and roots music festivals, music halls, performing arts centers and beyond.

The siblings performed with Merle Haggard as his opening act from 2007 to 2014, scored a Top Ten video on CMT in 2011, became regulars on RFD’s No. 1 variety show Larry’s Country Diner in 2017, made their Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2018, had a PBS documentary, Heading Home, premiere in 2018, launched The Malpass Brothers Bluegrass & Country Festival in 2022, and closed out last year winning Entertainer of the Year and Vocal Country Duo of the Year at the Independent Artists Josie Awards.

The brothers are thrilled to sign with the Battle Artist Agency for representation. “We are really excited to team up with Rob Battle,” says Chris. “We have been blessed to work with some great buyers over the years that have become friends, and making this move only allows us to further expand our music base and grow the audience.”

In addition to their current tour schedule, The Malpass Brothers will perform on the 2024 Country Music Cruise with Clint Black, Tracy Lawrence, Neal McCoy, Shenandoah, Billy Dean and more. Their new album, Lonely Street, produced by Doyle Lawson and Ben Isaacs, and their latest single, “Sleep When The Party’s Over,” is available now on all streaming platforms.